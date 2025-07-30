Discharge from Mettur remains over one lakh cusecs

COIMBATORE: As discharge from Mettur Dam continues to be over one lakh cusecs, the Cauvery river flooded several residential areas along its course in Bhavani in Erode.

The dam, which reached its full reservoir level on 25 July for the fourth time this year, continued to brim for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. Therefore, the entire inflow into the dam is discharged through the Ellis Saddle vents.

On Tuesday evening, the dam realised an inflow of 1.10 lakh cusecs and the entire surplus water was discharged, resulting in flooding in the Cauvery River. Of this, 18,000 cusecs are released through the powerhouse, while 92,100 cusecs are released through Ellis Saddle surplus vents and 400 cusecs for canal irrigation.

At Biligundlu, the entry point of the Cauvery into Tamil Nadu, an inflow of 1.25 lakh cusecs of water was observed on Tuesday. Due to heavy inflow, tourists were barred from taking a bath in the falls and coracle operations remained suspended for the third consecutive day. Officials of the Water Resources Department are maintaining a round-the-clock vigil. People residing in vulnerable areas in Bhavani had moved out due to inundation.

Meanwhile, the release of surplus water from Pillur Dam in Mettupalayam was stopped as the inflow reduced as rains receded in the catchment areas. The surplus water was discharged through four sluices after it attained 97 feet, as against the full reservoir level of 100 feet. Heavy discharge of water resulted in flooding in the Bhavani River.

As the inflow reduced drastically to 3,000 cusecs on Tuesday, 11.30 am, the sluices of the dam were shut, while 3,000 cusecs is released for the generation of hydro power. The dam has a storage of 96 feet.