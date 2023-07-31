Discharge from Mettur increased for Delta cultivation despite poor inflow

COIMBATORE: Water discharge from Mettur dam has been increased to 14,000 cusecs on Sunday evening for kuruvai cultivation in the Delta. From 10,000 cusecs the quantum of water release was increased to 12,000 cusecs on 26 July and further to 14,000 cusecs on Sunday, 6 pm.

However, the inflow into the dam began to reduce gradually to 11,342 cusecs on Sunday, 4 pm from 18,058 cusecs on Saturday morning.

With rains almost receding in the catchment areas of Karnataka, the water realised in the dam is likely to go down further. Meanwhile district administration has allowed tourists in Hogenakkal water falls, after being barred from Friday.

