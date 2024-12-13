Discharge from Chennai reservoirs increased as storage reaches max capacity on Friday

CHENNAI: Following heavy downpour in Tamil Nadu, the amount of water discharged from the city reservoirs increased on Friday as the storage level had almost reached maximum capacity.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has increased the outflow of Poondi reservoir to 16,500 cusecs of water on Friday. The shutters of Chembarambakkam and Red Hills reservoirs were opened and 4,500 cusecs and 500 cusecs of water were released respectively.

On Thursday, as the inflow increased in the catchment area of Poondi reservoir, the department discharged 5,000 cusecs. However, when intense rainfall continued in the neighbouring districts, the outflow increased to 16,500 cusecs on Friday, as the level is expected to touch the total capacity of 35 feet.

Similarly, the inflow has been steadily increasing in the catchment areas of the Chembarambakkam reservoir from Thursday, and a flood warning was issued to those living in the low-lying areas. The level had reached 23.59 feet against the total height of 24 feet, and the inflow increased to 6,132 cusecs on Friday.

So, the department opened the shutters of the reservoir by releasing 1,000 cusecs of water around 8 am. Later, the discharge was gradually increased to 4,500 cusecs at 10.30 am. If the reservoir continues to fill up, more water will be gradually released.

Puzhal reservoir has also released 500 cusecs due to 2,281 cusecs of inflow in the catchment area. Authorities have issued flood warnings for those staying in the low-lying areas and near the river-bund to take precautions.