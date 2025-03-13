Disburse pending Rs 120 cr Aavin incentives soon, Dairy farmers tell TN govt

TIRUCHY: Pointing out that an incentive of Rs 120 crore for eight lakh farmers who have been distributing milk to Aavin has been pending for more than four months, the farmers demanded that the state government release the incentive immediately and threatened to stage a hunger strike in Chennai if no action was taken.

According to Tamilaga Vivasayigal Paathukaappu Sangam, the total milk production in Tamil Nadu is 2 crore litres per day, and the government-run Aavin alone procures around 35 lakh litres from eight lakh Aavin Cooperative Society members.

Recently, an incentive of Rs 3 per litre was announced owing to the low milk price. However, the incentives had not been disbursed properly, affecting the farmers who were involved in milk production. “Regular credit of incentives would be a great support to eight lakh farmers distributing milk to Aavin,” said Easan Murugasamy, president of the association.

Highlighting that the incentive for four months to the tune of Rs 120 crore is pending, Easan Murugasamy stated that they had already taken the issue to the minister concerned, Raja Kannappan, but no step has been taken to date.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene and release the incentive immediately and enhance the livelihood of the milk producers. The association members have also planned a hunger strike if the incentive is not released by this month.