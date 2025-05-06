Disburse Kuruvai incentive on par with adjacent states, says TN Farmers

TIRUCHY: The state government should disburse kuruvai incentive of Rs 15,000 per acre on par with the neighbouring states Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry, said PR Pandian, President of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Pandian said, the Cauvery Delta has been witnessing heavy downpour and the summer crops like cotton, sesame and black gram were damaged.

In a few districts, the paddy and banana crops were also destroyed. This is a result of climate change, and the farmers have been directly affected by this and so the state government should restructure the crop insurance scheme. The state government should introduce its own crop insurance scheme, he said.

Lauding the decision of the state government on the release of water from Mettur on the customary date of June 12, Pandian appealed to the state government to accelerate the desilting works and complete them on time.

He also appealed to distribute quality short-term seeds at subsidised price and initiate steps to release crop loans.

Meanwhile, Pandian pointed out that states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry are distributing a kuruvai incentive of Rs 15,000 per acre to encourage the farmers in prompt cultivation.

In the same vein, the Tamil Nadu government should come forward to distribute an incentive of Rs 15,000 per acre.