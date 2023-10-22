Disaster Response teams formed for northeast monsoon

CHENNAI: As part of preparedness for the northeast monsoon, Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has ordered the formation of ‘District Disaster Response Team-2023’ in all 12 police districts in the city to prevent unfortunate incidents and undertake rescue operations.

A review meeting was held at the Police Commissionerate on Saturday.

The DDRTs will extend assistance to the victims at the affected places and also to undertake rescue and relief operations.

Each rescue team consists of 10 cops headed by a Head Constable and has been provided with 21 rescue equipment including a vehicle, rubber boat, life jackets, rope etc. Exclusive training in swimming and rescue operation has been provided to everyone in each team.

Traffic enforcement officers and policemen have been urged to place enough barricades on subways and roads where rainwater stagnates and also caution the public and road users through the public address system.

Temporary Control Rooms with emergency numbers will function 24-7 along with other departments like the GCC, PWD, Tangedco, etc., an official release stated.