Disabled man and family attempt self-immolation at Tirunelveli collector’s office

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old disabled man and his family attempted self-immolation in front of the Tirunelveli district collector’s office on Sunday, creating a commotion.

The incident occurred during a public grievance redressal meeting presided over by District Collector Sukumar. Residents from across the district had gathered to submit petitions.

Police said Mahesh (48), from Palayamkottai, arrived with his wife Anitha (45), son Aneesh (12) and daughter Muvisha (6). As they reached the entrance, Mahesh allegedly took out a bottle of kerosene and poured it on himself and his family. Policemen on duty acted quickly, seized the bottle and doused them with water to prevent the attempt.

Initial inquiries revealed that Mahesh was living with his family in a rented house in Palayamkottai. Following a dispute, the house owner asked him to vacate.

Mahesh had reportedly sought time until December, but alleged that the Palayamkottai police pressured him to leave without recording his complaint, Daily Thanthi reported.

Upset over the issue, Mahesh came to the collector’s office with his family and attempted to set themselves on fire. The police rescued the four and sent them in an ambulance to Palayamkottai Government Hospital.

The incident caused a stir at the venue before the situation was brought under control.