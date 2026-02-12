Disabled crossing dangerous tracks at Tiruvallur

Wheelchair users and other disabled folks are unable to access routes to reach platforms via the Foot Overbridge (FOB) or the subway at the station, which is a vital hub in the western suburban section of the city’s rail network.

Regular commuters, civic activists, and PwDs shared a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), which has, once again, highlighted the daily hurdles faced by the disabled at the station. A Livingstone, president, Vasantham Federation of Differently Abled Persons, Tiruvallur district, and a former member of the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC), lamented, “While constructing the subway, officials promised a ramp facility. But, no such facility was ever built. Since there are no lifts or escalators near the stairs on Platform 1, wheelchair users must rely on pointsmen to open gates so they can cross the tracks. After the subway was built, the trolley paths were removed, leaving those in wheelchairs entirely dependent on others to cross.”