Dindigul: 24-year-old milkman hacked to death by father-in-law over intercaste marriage

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old milkman from Ramanayakkanpatti near Nilakottai in Dindigul district was brutally murdered by his father-in-law while travelling to work, Maalaimalar reported.

Ramachandran, the deceased, had married Aarthi, 21, three months ago. Aarthi, a resident of Ganapathipatti and a second year B Com student at a Karur college, lived near Ramachandran’s house. Ramachandran collected milk from various areas in the city.

However, Aarthi's family was unhappy with their union as they were from different castes, due to which the couple eloped.

On Sunday (Oct 12), when Ramachandran was on his way to collect milk near Nilakottai, he was stopped by Chandran, 49, his father-in-law. An argument ensued and Chandran took out the sickle he was carrying and attacked Ramachandran. Even as the youth tried to get away on his bike, Chandran chased him and slashed him, leading to Ramachandran dying on the spot from his injuries.

Locals immediately called the police who sent his body for post-mortem. Chandran fled the scene but was later arrested after being found hiding at a relative’s house.