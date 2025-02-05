Digital tracking: Data collection to begin at tourist spots in TN to know visitor footfalls

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu tourism will be rolling out a system of data collection and interpretation through an analytical method for regular tracking of visitor footfalls and periodic surveys at tourism destinations, to assess the potential and issues at tourism sites across the State.

At present, data collection is being done in each district and consolidated figures, including visitor footfall, is calculated after collecting all the information.

A senior official from the tourism department told DT Next that the decision to bring out tourism analytics came against the backdrop of recommendations given by the expert committee constituted by the State government. “TN will also leverage technology to facilitate data-driven planning and monitoring. In this context, the State will establish a system to accurately collect and analyse data for informed decision-making,” stated the official.

The analytics mechanism will also monitor ground-level implementation of policy reforms and other tourism initiatives. “The department will also seek to partner with tourism service providers and other industry players to incorporate a system of data collection,” he added. “The new system will help understand tourist behaviours and preferences, identify key issues, and provide guidance for planning and policy decisions.”

A centralised tourism dashboard will be formed to provide real-time data and metrics, including tourist footfalls, receipts, popular attractions, accommodation occupancy, project implementation status, fund utilisation, and other key indicators. “It helps stakeholders in the industry make data-driven decisions, monitor performance, and identify trends for strategic planning and improvement,” he pointed out. “A digital innovation cell will also be established under the tourism department to manage digital projects and strategies, social media, user support, cybersecurity, and integrations. Activities will be outsourced to a private entity with expertise in content management, website development, and app maintenance.”

Likewise, an analytics cell will be set up to manage the information system, generate statistics, and conduct a thorough analysis. “It will be responsible for developing and maintaining tourism statistics for the State, ensuring a robust and reliable data framework to support informed decision-making and strategic planning in the tourism sector,” the official explained.