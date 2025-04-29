Digital ticketing system implemented in government buses in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: In a move that aims to make the ticketing system in government buses more customer friendly, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has introduced an e-ticketing method with digital payment options in Tirunelveli.

Through this, passengers can purchase tickets by paying through GPay, PhonePe, PayTM, and ATM cards, according to Daily Thanthi.

Earlier, conductors were giving out paper tickets but recently, TNSTC has introduced electronic ticketing machines. In this method, commuters need not struggle to carry cash or exact change and instead pay through UPI apps or debit and credit cards.

The e-ticketing method was given a pilot run in Chennai a few years ago and following its success, the system is being implemented in several districts of Tamil Nadu. TNSTC officials noted that the new method avoided delays in crowded buses.

With most buses coming under the new ticketing system, to keep the passengers informed, a sticker will be pasted on the front windows of the buses stating, "You can purchase tickets through digital payment on this bus."

TNSTC officials said that if there were server problems due to lack of internet access, tickets will be issued as usual. "Conductors will issue the regular physical tickets in case of an emergency," they said.