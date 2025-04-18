DIG inquires on assault on prisoner in Gudalur jail

COIMBATORE: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons K Jayabharathi on Thursday held an inquiry into alleged assault on a prisoner by staff at Gudalur sub-jail.

Police said Nijamuddin (45) from Padanthorai village was arrested by Devarsholai police on April 12 for possession of banned drugs and was lodged in Gudalur sub-jail.

At the prison, Nijamuddin had an altercation with prison staff, who then allegedly thrashed him, resulting in injuries all over his body.

Based on a complaint by his family members, the magistrate, revenue department authorities and police visited the prison and conducted an inquiry.

Also, six staff including jail superintendent Gangadharan, were placed under suspension.

In a further development, the DIG of Prisons, K Jayabharathi, visited the sub-jail and inquired into the incident on Thursday.

Also, Nijamuddin was admitted to the Ooty Government Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Nijamuddin’s wife, Hassina, alleged that police foisted a false case on her husband.

“As the life of my husband is under threat, he should be given protection. Also, proper treatment should be given for his injuries sustained in the attack,” she said to the media.