Differently abled man gets help from cops to bathe at Courtallam falls

MADURAI: Tenkasi district police lent a helping hand to a differently abled man in Courtallam and helped him bathe amid tourists on Sunday.

When the differently abled person (who preferred not to named) from Alwarkurichi was at the waterfalls, he was agog with excitement and wanted to bathe.

Since the waterfalls area was crowded with tourists, he is said to have had second thoughts about whether bathing would be possible and waited for his turn to approach the Main Falls.

When he struggled to head up to the falls, cops, who were deputed to monitor safety measures in the interest of bathers, assisted him in reaching the spot and later helped him return.

The differently abled man, moved by this gesture from the cops, thanked them before heading back to his house, sources said on Monday.

As per the directive of Tenkasi Superintendent of Police TP Suresh Kumar, as many as 125 police personnel were deployed in the vicinity of all waterfalls in Courtallam to oversee safety and accident prevention, sources said.

Executive Officer of Courtallam Town Panchayat, Sushma, said some infrastructure facilities have been developed according to priority to safety in the Main Falls and the Tourism Department would take up development works in the Tiger Falls soon.