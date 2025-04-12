Different mishaps in Coimbatore, Tirupur kill five

COIMBATORE: An elderly couple died, and three others were critically injured after the ambulance they were travelling in crashed into a stationary lorry in Tirupur early Friday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Murugan (64), a lorry driver from Pattukkottai and his wife, Kalyani (60), while their daughter Pavithra (33), ambulance driver Kaviarasu (20), and staff Vijay (20) suffered severe injuries.

Police said Murugan, who sustained a spinal injury, was taken from Pattukkottai to a private hospital in Coimbatore for further treatment by an ambulance.

At around 4 am, the ambulance collided with a lorry stationed along the roadside at Perumbali, near Palladam.

On receiving the information, the Palladam police, along with fire service personnel, rescued and took them all to Palladam Government Hospital.

Police said the couple died shortly after admission, while three others were given first aid and shifted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for treatment.

After preliminary inquiries, police suspect the ambulance driver to have dozed off at the wheel. A case has been registered, and further inquiry is under way.

In another ghastly mishap on Thursday late night, three youths died, and one suffered injuries after their bike crashed into an auto near Mettupalayam.

Police identified the deceased as Nagulan (17), Vidhun (21) and Biju (19), while their friend Vinith is undergoing treatment in CMCH.

Police said the four youth were riding a single two-wheeler from Karamadai to Sirumugai to visit their friend to celebrate his birthday when they rammed into an auto with passengers coming in the opposite direction near the MGR statue in the Jadayampalayam area.

The Sirumugai police have registered a case, and further inquiries are on.