Didn’t ink pacts with all firms, only assured investments commitments were sealed: TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: At a time when the Opposition was questioning the volume of investment commitments secured during Chief Minister M K Stalin's business trip to the US, Tamil Nadu industries minister TRB Rajaa on Saturday clarified that the state government sealed agreements with only those firms that were sure of investing in the state.

Detailing the investments secured by the state in the last three years, Rajaa said, "It is only the beginning. During the trip, we did not sign agreements with all the firms that came forward to invest in Tamil Nadu. The agreements were signed after verifying at multiple levels as to who would commence the works and if their investments would ensure diversified development in Tamil Nadu."

"Like the Chief Minister said, there is a very bright chance of all the agreements signed during the trip being realized hundred per cent," minister Rajaa said, reiterating that more than the size of the investment, the Chief Minister was very particular about the certainty of realizing the investment and the extent of widespread job creation the investments would bring.

"Hence, agreements were signed only with those firms that were certain to invest the committed sum, " the minister said.

Though many more firms were ready to invest in Tamil Nadu, they were kept under abeyance for future perusal after collecting more information confirming the certainty of the investments.

The MoUs signed in San Francisco and Chicago would 100% translate into investment and create widespread job opportunities, Rajaa added, in a message posted on his 'X' page on the just concluded 'successful' business trip of the CM led delegation.