"Didir” politician has no right to comment: AIADMK rebuts Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: The IT wing of the AIADMK has rebutted TVK functionary Aadhav Arjuna for his remarks on the party’s electoral setbacks, stating that the businessman-turned-politician, who has mastered the art of switching parties, has no right to comment on the AIADMK.

“Today, you are in TVK and expressing your views, but who knows which party you will be in tomorrow,” said the AIADMK’s IT wing in a post on its official X handle, mocking him as a “Didir” (sudden) politician. The post pointed out that Arjuna had previously worked for the DMK, then joined Thol Thirumavalavan’s VCK, and later moved to actor Vijay’s TVK.

“Therefore, there is no need to respond to your views,” the post concluded, referring to Arjuna’s comment that the TVK would not align with the AIADMK, which has faced a string of electoral defeats. He also noted that the AIADMK sealed its alliance with TVK's ideological enemy for the assembly polls in 2026.