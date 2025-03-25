Did TN govt relent to Centre’s stand on language: Udhayakumar

CHENNAI: Asserting that the AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami was firm on its commitment to the two-language policy, deputy Leader of Opposition RB Udhayakumar on Tuesday urged the State government to clarify its position on the linguistic policy issue against the backdrop of the allegations made by Union Education Minister regarding the PM SHRI Schools agreement row.

Participating in the special calling attention motion moved regarding the two-language policy issue by members of the ruling alliance in the State Assembly, Udhayakumar recalled the establishment of Tamil University in Thanjavur during MGR's tenure and the conduct of World Tamil conference during J Jayalalithaa's tenure and said that the AIADMK under EPS was committed to the two-language policy.

"Threat to one's language is a threat to the culture, tradition, race and civilization. Tamils have achieved success in all walks of life owing to the two-language policy," said Udhayakumar. Citing the statements made by Chief Minister M K Stalin on the issue on political forums, he wondered what the stand of the Tamil Nadu government was or if the state government had embraced the policies of the union government on the language policy issue.

Referring to the reply of former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary which has been cited by Union Education Minister as a proof of the State government's subscription to the Centre language policy, the deputy LoP said that it had triggered a debate in Parliament. "Has TN government embraced the stand of the union government? Has the TN government conveyed its stand to the Union?" Udhayakumar asked, before urging the Union government to release withheld funds to the State.