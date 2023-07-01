Dictatorship, says NCP’s Supriya Sule slamming Governor Ravi’s decision

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule on Friday described Governor RN Ravi’s move of dismissing a Cabinet minister as “dictatorship.” Talking to reporters here, Sule said the Governor acted as if he was the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Governor and not that of Tamil Nadu. The Governor dismissed Minister V Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers on Thursday, days after the latter was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam. However, he later decided to keep the dismissal order in abeyance for the time being and informed Chief Minister MK Stalin about it. “This is dictatorship. Where is the Constitution and democracy?” Sule asked. If such an incident can happen in Tamil Nadu, it can happen in other states as well,” the Baramati MP added. On Uniform Civil Code (UCC), she said, “It’s too premature to react. Let the draft come and we will respond.”

