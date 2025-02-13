Dhinakaran slams TN govt ‘failure’ to check drugs near education campuses

CHENNAI: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran condemned the DMK government, saying that it is failing to put an end to the prevalence of narcotics that are questioning the future of students.

"Media reports say that a large number of students in the State are becoming addicted to drugs, and the sale of tobacco, intoxicating chocolate, and other intoxicating stuff near schools and colleges go unchecked. The DMK government’s promises of taking serious steps to eradicate drugs have not materialised on the ground. The government has failed to stop the sale of tobacco products. It reveals the incompetence of the government," said Dhinakaran in a social media post.

Food Safety Department and the police conduct inspections to prevent the sale of banned tobacco products and impose fines on retailers, but ignore wholesalers who are the root cause of the issue, Dhinakaran said.

The chief minister and the police must take immediate steps to eradicate the drug trade affecting students, Dhinakaran said.