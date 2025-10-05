Dhinakaran slams EPS for ‘political indecency’ in wooing Vijay’s TVK after Karur stampede

CHENNAI: As the AIADMK leadership intensifies efforts to bring actor Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) into its fold ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the move has drawn sharp criticism from AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who accused Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) of indulging in “political indecency.”

Dhinakaran lashed out at Palaniswami for attempting to squarely blame the DMK government for the Karur stampede and “using the tragedy as an opportunity” to woo Vijay, who, he said, was already facing “sharp judicial criticism” for abandoning the victims of the September 27 incident.

“Using this distressing situation to forge an alliance with the TVK is political indecency,” Dhinakaran said, describing EPS’s move as “kulla narithanam” (an act of cunningness to the core).

He further remarked that Palaniswami was “acting like an advocate for the TVK” in defending the stampede episode, and sarcastically added, “Aadu nanainjathunu onna azhuthathaan” - implying that EPS’s sympathy was misplaced.

Endorsing Chief Minister M K Stalin’s measured approach to the crisis, Dhinakaran said the DMK leader’s five-decade-long political experience was evident in his restraint. “Though allies like VCK’s Thol Thirumavalavan demanded Vijay’s arrest, while the actor threw a challenge at the CM. He (Stalin) chose to act with maturity and caution,” he said.

Dhinakaran also cautioned that arresting the actor-turned-politician over an accident would set a “bad precedent.” Responding to criticism that he had given a “clean chit” to Minister Senthil Bhalaji and sided with the ruling party, he said, “I only spoke facts in a practical manner. Those accusing me lack understanding and displaying their immaturity.”

Turning his ire back to Palaniswami, Dhinakaran said the AIADMK chief was “fueling conspiracy theories” to target Bhalaji and the DMK. “What more can we expect from Palaniswami?” he asked, reiterating that the AIADMK leader is known for betrayal.

Calling upon the TVK to accept “moral responsibility” for the tragedy, Dhinakaran said inexperienced leaders were resorting to a blame game to escape accountability. “The court has already criticised them for their conduct,” he pointed out.

Slamming EPS for “politicising the deaths of innocent people,” Dhinakaran said the AIADMK leader had “stooped to a new low” in his attempt to gain political mileage from the tragedy. He also predicted a four-corner contest in the forthcoming assembly polls and reiterated that he would not return to the National Democratic Alliance until Palaniswami remains its CM face. “We will go full force to hand down defeat to Palaniswami,” he quipped