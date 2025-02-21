Dharmapuri: Two jail wardens suspended for accepting bribe to allow prisoner visits

CHENNAI: Two jail wardens have been suspended for allegedly accepting a bribe in exchange for permitting visitors to meet prisoners in Dharmapuri district.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the district jail, which houses over 150 prisoners, regularly gets visitors who come to see their loved ones. However, jail vigilance officers received a tip-off that money was being extorted from such visitors.

Acting on this information, an investigation was launched which revealed that the wardens had accepted a bribe from the brother of a youth from a northern state, who was arrested in a fraud case, in return for facilitating a visit to the prisoner.

Following the findings, jail wardens Soundararajan and Tirupathi were immediately suspended by the authorities, the report added.