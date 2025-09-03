Dharmapuri govt school HM makes students massage legs, suspended

COIMBATORE: A video of Dharmapuri government school students massaging their headmistress’s legs has gone viral, drawing flak from the public.

Following the incident, the headmistress of the government elementary school has been placed under suspension for making students press her legs.

In a short video, the headmistress, Kalaivani, was seen lying on a table, while students pressed her legs at the school located in Maveripatti village in Harur.

As the video triggered widespread condemnation, the school education department authorities began an inquiry and found the charges to be true. The headmistress was placed under suspension, a day after she was shifted, when an inquiry was initiated.