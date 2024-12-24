Dhamal lake flows like a waterfall

CHENNAI: A mini waterfall awaits visitors to the Dhamal lake located at Baluchetty Chatram in Kancheepuram near the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway.

As one of the biggest waterbodies in the district, Dhamal Lake reached its full capacity of 18-feet during the recent rains, and the surplus water is now flowing out like a mini waterfall.













Visitors to the lake have been increasing every day with the spot becoming popular as click-worthy. Many have also started taking a bath in the water, as they say it gives them Kuttralam vibes.

On Sunday, the area was so crowded that soon, small eateries on push-carts were set up nearby.