DGP’s appointment made according to procedure, says Appavu

MADURAI: State government’s recent appointment of G Venkatraman as the acting Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu was made according to procedure and there were no irregularities in the appointment process, said M Appavu, Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

While talking to reporters in Tirunelveli on Tuesday, Appavu said as far as the state government is concerned, appointments of officials are subject to a fair and appropriate manner. The government is not in violation of any rules and regulations. But the union government appoints officials in enforcement agencies, including ED and the Election Commission, for its own sake, and such officials were even given an extension. Even the Supreme Court condemned the actions of the union government.

Further responding, the Speaker said the Chief Minister Stalin-led delegation is on a visit to Germany to attract foreign investments to spur industrial growth in Tamil Nadu.

The number of MSME units in Tamil Nadu has gone up to 17 lakhs, which offer jobs to 33 lakh youth, over the last four years, from 14.71 lakh units in 2021. To give a witness of these programmes in testimony was, in the end, Stalin’s contribution to victory, Appavu said.