DGP Shankar Jiwal to hang boots this weekend

CHENNAI: Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal is all set to retire from service this weekend after over three and a half decades of service in the police force.

A 1990 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Shankar Jiwal, spent the fagend of his 35-year-long career in the thick of action. He was appointed as the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner in 2021 and, in June 2023, extended his reign on the state police after he was appointed as Director General of Police/ Head of Police Force (HoPF).

Another DGP rank officer, Shailesh Kumar Yadav, who was serving as the Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation, will also be retiring with Jiwal.

Police officer Shankar Jiwal's report card will have varying grades on matters of policing, but his conduct certificate is sure to have glowing remarks among the rank and file. As soon as Jiwal took charge as Chennai city police commissioner, he spearheaded an initiative to address the mental well-being of cops, which has now been adopted by the Tamil Nadu government as the 'Magizhchi' scheme.

As DGP, he is also credited with taking initiatives to improve the work-life balance of police personnel, adding to the work done by his predecessors.

With Jiwal retiring, speculations are rife about the next officer who will be leading the state police.