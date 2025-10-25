DGE releases answer key for Tamil Talent Search Exam

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has released the answer key for the Tamil Talent Search Exam (TTSE) held for class 11 students on October 11.

TTSE is conducted for all class 11 students from government, government-aided, private, matriculation, ICSE and CBSE schools across Tamil Nadu. The selected students will be getting Rs 1,500 per month while pursuing classes 11 and 12.

Overall, as many as 1,500 students will be selected, of which 750 students will be selected from government and aided schools, and the rest will be from other mediums. "Students who are pursuing classes 11 and 12 will be entitled to Rs 1,500 per month for 11 months, after clearing the TTSE exam," the official noted.

As per the notification from DGE, candidates can challenge the answer key before October 31 through the website dgedsection@gmail.com. Meanwhile, the syllabus for this exam is the Class 10 Tamil textbook, and the necessary material was uploaded on the DGE website beforehand to aid students.