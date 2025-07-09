Begin typing your search...

    Devotion, not position, opens the door to divinity: Tamilisai counters Selvaperunthagai’s allegation on Vallakottai Murugan temple entry

    Calling the controversy “a political drama staged in the name of religion,” Tamilisai clarified that she attended the ceremony purely as a devotee, without seeking special access or privileges.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 July 2025 11:05 AM IST
    Devotion, not position, opens the door to divinity: Tamilisai counters Selvaperunthagai’s allegation on Vallakottai Murugan temple entry
    X

    Senior BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (X) 

    CHENNAI: In a spirited rebuttal to Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president and Sriperumbudur MLA K Selvaperunthagai’s allegations of being denied entry during the kumbabishegam (consecration ceremony) of the Vallakottai Murugan Temple, senior BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said the controversy was a manufactured drama and insisted that she attended the ceremony purely as a devotee, not as a political figure.

    Calling the controversy “a political drama staged in the name of religion,” Tamilisai clarified that she attended the ceremony purely as a devotee, without seeking special access or privileges.

    “I went carrying only devotion, not a political post. I walked with the public, climbed the steps alone, and waited patiently for darshan like every other devotee,” she said in a statement.

    Her remarks came a day after Selvaperunthagai accused temple authorities and officials of denying him entry on alleged caste-based grounds, despite being an elected representative.

    The HR&CE Minister P K Sekarbabu later issued an apology to him.

    However, Tamilisai dismissed the issue as being “blown out of proportion” and criticised Sekarbabu for turning the event into a political spectacle.

    “Murugan’s consecration ceremony was reduced to a stage for ego and entitlement. While some waited in humility, others demanded special treatment. Even Lord Murugan waited for the ‘great people’s representative’ to arrive, who was reportedly waiting for a special door to be opened,” she said sarcastically.

    She further dismissed allegations of gender bias and caste discrimination, saying, “I am a woman too. I stood with the people. There was no discrimination—only a distortion of facts to suit a political narrative.”

    Taking aim at Left (CPI) and Dalit (VCK) leaders who supported Selvaperunthagai, Tamilisai said, “This is not a katta panchayat. It’s a temple. Lord Murugan is watching the drama unfold. Devotion brings blessings—arrogance invites blame.”

    Tamil Nadu Congress CommitteeTamilisai SoundararajanTamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X