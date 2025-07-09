Devotion, not position, opens the door to divinity: Tamilisai counters Selvaperunthagai’s allegation on Vallakottai Murugan temple entry

CHENNAI: In a spirited rebuttal to Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president and Sriperumbudur MLA K Selvaperunthagai’s allegations of being denied entry during the kumbabishegam (consecration ceremony) of the Vallakottai Murugan Temple, senior BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said the controversy was a manufactured drama and insisted that she attended the ceremony purely as a devotee, not as a political figure.

Calling the controversy “a political drama staged in the name of religion,” Tamilisai clarified that she attended the ceremony purely as a devotee, without seeking special access or privileges.

“I went carrying only devotion, not a political post. I walked with the public, climbed the steps alone, and waited patiently for darshan like every other devotee,” she said in a statement.

Her remarks came a day after Selvaperunthagai accused temple authorities and officials of denying him entry on alleged caste-based grounds, despite being an elected representative.

The HR&CE Minister P K Sekarbabu later issued an apology to him.

However, Tamilisai dismissed the issue as being “blown out of proportion” and criticised Sekarbabu for turning the event into a political spectacle.

“Murugan’s consecration ceremony was reduced to a stage for ego and entitlement. While some waited in humility, others demanded special treatment. Even Lord Murugan waited for the ‘great people’s representative’ to arrive, who was reportedly waiting for a special door to be opened,” she said sarcastically.

She further dismissed allegations of gender bias and caste discrimination, saying, “I am a woman too. I stood with the people. There was no discrimination—only a distortion of facts to suit a political narrative.”

Taking aim at Left (CPI) and Dalit (VCK) leaders who supported Selvaperunthagai, Tamilisai said, “This is not a katta panchayat. It’s a temple. Lord Murugan is watching the drama unfold. Devotion brings blessings—arrogance invites blame.”