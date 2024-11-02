Devotees wait for 24 hours at Tirumala Tirupati temple for free darshan

CHENNAI: The rush owing to holidays stretched the waiting time for free darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple, in Tirumala Tirupati beyond 24 hours on Saturday.

According to the Daily Thanthi reports, waiting halls were crowded, and devotees stood in a 3 km-long queue for the darshan.

Meanwhile, devotees who registered for Rs.300 special darshan ticket waited for 3 hours in the line.