    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Nov 2024 3:58 PM IST
    Devotees wait for 24 hours at Tirumala Tirupati temple for free darshan
     Tirumala Tirupati

    CHENNAI: The rush owing to holidays stretched the waiting time for free darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple, in Tirumala Tirupati beyond 24 hours on Saturday.

    According to the Daily Thanthi reports, waiting halls were crowded, and devotees stood in a 3 km-long queue for the darshan.

    Meanwhile, devotees who registered for Rs.300 special darshan ticket waited for 3 hours in the line.

