Devotees throng Madurai's Kallazhagar temple to witness 'Aadi therottam'

CHENNAI: A large number of devotees attended the 'Aadi Therottam’ (Car festival) of the Arulmigu Kallazhagar temple in Madurai's Alagarkovil on the 9th day of the Aadi festival, according to a Thanthi TV report.

After a flag hoist ceremony in the morning, the magnificently decorated temple car was pulled across the streets by the devotees. The presiding deities of the temple, Kallalagar, Sridevi, and Poodevi were brought in palanquins.

It is customary to open the doors of the Karuppana Swami shrine in the temple every year on the evening of Aadi Pournami (full moon), perform pooja and deeparadhana (lighting lamps) on all 18 steps, and sprinkle sandalwood on the doors.

Padi Pooja (worship of the shrine's steps) and Chandanam Sathupadi (applying sandalwood on idols, doors) will also be held at the temple on Pournami evening today.

Tirthavari (bathing the idol in a tank/river) will be held on July 22 while Utsava Shanti is on July 23.

Additionally, Aadi Amavasi (new moon day) will be celebrated on August 4 at the temple.