Devotees throng Karthigai Deepam Pancha Ratham festival in Thiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: The Pancha Ratham procession was held in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district as part of the 10-day-long Karthigai Deepam festival. The procession began on Thursday morning and ended this morning at 5.23 am.

Thousands of devotees took part in the Pancha Ratham (Chariot pulling) procession during the 'Karthigai Deepam' festival. Five chariots- Vinayagar Chariot, Subramaniyar Chariot, Annamalayar Chariot, Parasakthi Amman Chariot, and Chandikeshvarar Chariot were part of the procession.





The 10-day celebrations will begin on Friday with the flag hoisting, and later Lord Arunachaleswarar will be carried in procession atop the silver Vahanas. Each day different Utsav and processions are held as a part of Kartigai month traditions.



Pancha Ratham means 5 Thirumoorthigal (deities) would be taken during the procession. As a part of rituals for flag hoisting and the 10-day festivals, the 3-day 'Ellai Naval Deivam' procession has been going on in Thiruvannamalai temple.





Tamil Nadu celebrates Karthigai Deepam as the traditional festival. It is also celebrated in neighbouring states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. This festival is very important among the Tamils. Pople have participated in this auspicious occasion for over a long time. The actual history may not be clearly stated in the scriptures but some citations have been found in the ancient writings.



One can find a reference to this festival of lights in the age-old literature of Tamils known as Ahananuru, a collection of poems. It is one of the great books of Sangam literature that talks about the happenings between 200 BC and 300 AD. Avaiyyar, a renowned woman of Sangam age also mentions Karthigai Deepam in her poems.