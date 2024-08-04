Devotees take holy dip at Thoothukudi harbour beach on 'Aadi Amavasai'

THOOTHUKUDI: Thousands of devotees took holy dip at the harbour beach and offered 'Tarpan' to pay tributes to their ancestors on 'Aadi Amavasai' in Thoothukudi on Sunday morning.

'Aadi Amavasai' is the new moon day falling in the Tamil month of Aadi, during which Hindu devotees perform rituals and take a holy dip to pay respects to the souls of their ancestors.

During the occasion, devotees visit temples, seashores, and river banks in southern districts of Tamil Nadu to perform rituals. Devotees visit various Shiva temples on 'Aadi Amavasai' and perform special pujas.

Aadi Amavasai holds great religious significance and people seek blessings from departed souls. While some observe a fast on every Amavasai day, others opt for pujas performed in memory of holy places and the purifying act of bathing in holy waters during specific periods.

Noteworthy, among these periods are the Udrayana holy phase of Thai and Masi months, as well as the Daksanayana holy season of Adi and Puratasi months.

Devotees hold a firm belief that performing pujas dedicated to parents in Thai and Aadi months, relatives in Masi, and all beings during the auspicious Mahalaya Puratasi month brings forth remarkable blessings.