Devotees perform 'Palambhikai Puja' on Maha Navmi at Muthukumaraswamy temple

PUDUCHERRY: As the nine-day festival of Shardiya Navarathiri entered its last day on Monday, devotees all over India performed 'Kanya Pujan', to worship girls as manifestations of Goddess Durga.

In the Muthukumaraswamy temple of Puducherry, the tradition of performing 'Palambhikai Puja' by worshipping children on Navarathiri was conducted.

'Maha Navmi' is one of the most auspicious days of the Navarathiri festival and marks the victory of Goddess Durga over 'Mahishasur', the demon. It is dedicated to Goddess 'Siddhidatri', one of the forms of 'Maa' Durga.

Devotees also queued at the Gufa Wala Mandir, Preet Vihar on the occasion of Maha Navmi in the national capital. 'Maha Navmi also marks the conclusion of the nine-day-long festival.

The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navarathiri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri is intended for worshipping Maa Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga. Navarathiri means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit. Hindus observe a total of four Navarathiris throughout the year.

From Ashwin Shukla Paksha's Navami until the Pratipada, Shardiya Navratri is observed. While it is celebrated with great fanfare across the nation, distinct traditions are more commonly practised in different states.

In Gujarat, people perform 'Garba' on the occasion of Navarathiri and celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and zeal.

Meanwhile, in various parts of the country, Ram Leela, a celebration in which scenes from the Ramayana are also performed during the Navarathiri festival. The burning of King Ravana's effigies marks the story's conclusion on Vijayadashami.