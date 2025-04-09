Devotees fall ill after consuming ‘annadhanam’ in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Devotees who consumed annadhanam in a temple festival in Thanjavur developed diarrhea and nausea, and were admitted to the hospital, while the officials visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

The Chithirai festival of Karambayam Arulmigu Muthu Mariamman temple commenced on April 6 with the Kaappu Kattuthal, and the devotees from Pattukkottai, Peravurani, Karambakudi and Mathukur took part in the festival in large numbers.

The devotees were served annadhanam on April 6 and 7 at the mandapam in the temple premises. Soon after consuming the annadhanam, several devotees complained of diarrhea and nausea and were rushed to Medical College Hospitals in Thanjavur and Pudukkottai, GHs of Pattukkottai, Peravurani, Karambakudi and a few private hospitals.

Among them, 30 devotees were admitted as inpatients, while 20 were treated as outpatients. On information, a medical camp was organised at Karambakudi and samples of the food were taken for a lab test.