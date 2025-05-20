Devotee dies, four injured as temple chariot catches fire in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: In an unfortunate turn of events, a temple celebration turned into tragedy as a procession car caught fire after coming in contact with high-voltage lines in Chengalpattu's Acharapakkam. The fire claimed the life of a 28-year-old devotee and injured four. The incident occurred during the annual festival of the Draupadi Amman Temple on Monday.

The iron car, decked with flowers and towed by a tractor, was taken on the fourth day of the festival. As it passed near the Orathi Hospital grounds, its top portion brushed with high-voltage lines, sparking an immediate blaze.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the car within minutes. The Acharapakkam fire department's vehicle arrived late, making the car unsalvageable.

Rajkumar, a 28-year-old devotee accompanying the chariot, suffered fatal burns and died at the scene. Four others—Adikesavan, Siva, Janakiraman, and Kuppan—sustained severe injuries and were rushed via 108 ambulance to Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital, where they remain under intensive care.

The Orathi Police have registered a case and launched an inquiry into the incident. Preliminary reports highlight alleged negligence in safety protocols. Locals and officials criticised the temple administration and authorities for failing to assess risks such as low-hanging power lines along the procession route or coordinating with electricity board personnel to adjust wire heights.

Additionally, no preventive measures were reportedly in place.

Chengalpattu District Revenue Authorities have also initiated an independent probe into the lapses.

The incident has cast a pall of grief over Ooratti village, with residents mourning the loss of life and questioning the absence of precautionary measures.