Development projects worth thousands of crores sanctioned for TN in last 10 years: PM Modi

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees have been sanctioned for Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years since the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre.

He said that several genuine demands of the people of Tamil Nadu that had remained just dreams for decades during the previous United Progressive Alliance's regime have started becoming reality over the last 10 years.

PM Modi said this while addressing a meeting held at the VOC Port in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

During the programme, he laid the foundation for new schemes and dedicated to the nation projects worth about Rs 17,300 crore.

He said that Tamil Nadu was writing a new chapter of progress in Thoothukudi as multiple development projects were being launched.

PM Modi said: "One can witness the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Developed India) in the development projects of today."

He said that even though the projects might be executed in Thoothukudi, they would give momentum to development in multiple places across India.

The Prime Minister recalled the journey of Viksit Bharat and the role of Tamil Nadu in it.

He mentioned his visit to Tamil Nadu a few years ago, when he had flagged off many projects for the expansion of the VOC Port's cargo-handling capacity.

The Prime Minister also recalled his promise of making it into a major hub of shipping.

He said: "That guarantee is being fulfilled today."

PM Modi said that the project for which foundation was laid for the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at the VOC Port, would have an investment of over Rs 7,000 crore.

PM Modi launched work on the outer harbor development project of the VOC Port, which is to be taken up on an outlay of Rs 7,805 crore.

He also laid the foundation for the mechanisation of north cargo terminal 3, set up at a cost of Rs 265.15 crore.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation, 75 lighthouses constructed across the country, as well as the Vanchi Maniyaachi-Nagercoil double railway track that has come up at a cost of Rs 1,477 crore.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan were present.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Highways, Public Works and Minor Ports E.V. Velu, and MP Kanimozhi, were also present along with PM Modi during the function.

Projects worth Rs 900 crore have been dedicated on Wednesday, and projects worth Rs 2500 crore have been initiated at 13 ports, he pointed out.

The Prime Minister said that these projects would benefit Tamil Nadu and would create avenues of employment in the state.

"This is not politics. This is development ideology. I have come to Tamil Nadu for the service of the land and to change its fate. The Centre will cross all these hurdles to execute development projects in Tamil Nadu," PM Modi said.

He also said that in the last 10 years, 1,300 km of railway projects have been undertaken in Tamil Nadu and over 2,000 km of railway electrification have been achieved.

Additionally, flyovers and underpasses have been built and the upgradation of many railway stations was also carried out.

The Prime Minister said that Vande Bharat trains have been running in the state to provide world-class travel experiences.

PM Modi said that the Central government has been investing Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the road infrastructure of Tamil Nadu.

He said the Central government's efforts to improve connectivity have been improving the ease of living.