Develop indigenous tech, CSIR chief exhorts youth at NIT convocation

TIRUCHY: India is rich with abundant resources necessary for economic independence and the youth must focus on developing indigenous technologies, urged N Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR (DG-CSIR) and Secretary of DSIR to the new graduates of NIT, Tiruchy on Saturday.

Addressing the graduates of the 20th convocation of NIT, Tiruchy, N Kalaiselvi emphasised the importance of sustainability, embracing nationalist values, and nurturing indigenous thought to ensure that developmental projects are both locally relevant and globally competent.

Dr Kalaiselvi highlighted that India is rich with abundant resources necessary for economic independence and stressed the need for the youth to focus on developing indigenous technologies. She pointed out that national policies consistently address the needs of the poor, farmers, women, and youth, with budget provisions aimed at supporting each of these groups.

Kalaiselvi urged young Indians to cultivate a start-up culture and critically assess the sustainability of start-up ventures. Although the current sustainability of many start-ups may be disappointing, she encouraged graduates to pursue innovative ideas. She called upon the new graduates to commit to the advancement of indigenous technology as a promise to themselves and their country.

As many as 2,173 students graduated, with the event officially opened by G Aghila, the Director and officiating Chairperson of the Board of Governors. Aghila also presented a report highlighting the accomplishments achieved by NIT Tiruchy.