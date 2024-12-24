Destroying unity, promoting unitary power structure behind 'one nation, one election' move: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Upping the ante against Prime Minister Modi-led BJP regime for pushing the "One Nation, One Election" (ONOE) Bill, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that the BJP was attempting to create a unitary India, destroying a united India.

The BJP-led government's move will lead to one party and one leader domination in the pretext of simultaneous polls, Stalin said.

Speaking at a Christmas celebration organised in Perambur, Stalin reiterated his party's commitment to protecting the minorities and said, "The union government is trying hard to remove the term secularism from the Constitution." As it is hard, they (BJP) are trying to dilute the Constitution, he added.

Communalism was dominating the Union government to such an extent that the Parliamentary Affairs ministry was ignoring the portraits of Gandhi and Ambedkar, the DMK president said. "In the name of "One Nation, One Election" they are trying to destroy a united India and create a unitary India with one religion, one culture and one language. As an extension of this, they are now trying to create a country with one party and one leader. Every patriotic Indian will be against it," he added.

Adding that there would be no room for such divisive forces in a harmonious India, the CM said, "The people denied BJP a majority in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. Still, they are not mending their ways. We have put a leash on them with the unity of people and the mobilisation of democratic forces. I assure you, the day when everyone lives happily together will soon dawn. The DMK will fight for the rights of the minorities without any compromise."