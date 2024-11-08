Destitute widow certificates to all eligible, clarifies Tamil Nadu govt

CHENNAI: "The expression 'destitute widows' is defined as one who has neither any means by herself to live nor has any dependent to protect her from starvation. Being single or independent does not mean she has no wards," the state government has clarified, detailing the norms for availing destitute widow certificates.

According to the Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA), being single/independent does not mean having no son or daughter. "Despite having them, destitution means a destitute widow does not have any advantage for her livelihood," the department clarified over the recent queries against the existing circular that mandates unaccompanied residence criteria.

The department also instructed the District Collectors and all revenue officials to issue destitute widow certificates to all eligible beneficiaries, even if they have wards.

CPM MP from Madurai, S Venkatesan, who flagged the issue and wrote to the CRA, seeking clarification over the existing norms, welcomed the clarification. "This is something that can be of great benefit to countless destitute widows. I am thankful to the government of Tamil Nadu for taking appropriate action on my request," he said in a social media post.