Despite SC order, CM Stalin failing to raise Periyar dam’s storage, says Palaniswami

MADURAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to ensure implementation of the Supreme Court order that allowed Tamil Nadu to raise the Mullaiperiyar water level to 152 feet to secure the livelihood of farmers.

While addressing a rally at Melur in Madurai on Tuesday under the ‘Makkalai Kaapom, Tamizhagathai Meetpom’ poll campaign, Palaniswami took pride in saying former CM and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa won a significant legal battle and vowed to raise the water level in the Mullaiperiyar dam, the lifeline of five southern districts.

CM Stalin could have talked to his Kerala counterpart, close to the DMK chief, to resolve the issue, he said.

Lambasting the DMK government, EPS said that the Stalin-led government could do good only for his family, but not for the people.

Palaniswami hit out at Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu for his claim that his government would never allow a hydrocarbon project in Ramanathapuram, saying that, in reality, the project has just started against the interests of the people.

When the DMK was in power in 2011, it gave a nod for extracting methane from the Delta, which the AIADMK government scrapped as people opposed it, EPS said. The Cauvery Delta region was declared a Protected Special Agricultural Zone to prevent non-agrarian activities, he added.

The AIADMK general secretary also took credit for stalling the Tungsten mining auction at villages in Melur block, Madurai district, claiming that the DMK government allowed the mining project, betraying the interests of farmers. He alleged that CM Stalin didn’t take up the issue when he met PM Modi. EPS added that AIADMK would be the first and only party to raise its voice against any project affecting the lives of farmers.