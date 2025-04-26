Despite financial crunch, welfare measures for students not discontinued: Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: Reiterating that the Centre has withheld Rs 2,152 crore in funds, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday appealed to the Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, to release the money since it is meant for Tamil Nadu.

"The money is ours. It is not yours (Centre). It is also people's money, he told the House.

"I am asking the Union Minister from this House to release the funds. I also note that it is not your money. The money has come from our hard work," he added.

The Minister said that though the State has shown magnanimity about the non-release of funds, it is a loss to the state due to the financial crunch. "That is why we are asking it".

Poyyamozhi also claimed though there was a financial crunch, the state government had not stopped any welfare measures for the students.

Further charging the Centre, which was forced to implement the National Education Policy (NEP), the School Education Minister said NEP is not based only on teaching students.

"But it (NEP) has several things for betraying the teachers", he said, adding, "The NEP will allow to appoint the teachers at any time and likewise dismiss them at any moment; besides, headmasters could individually decide to promote the teachers".

"Therefore, based on these aspects also, our Chief Minister is against the policy," he added.

The minister also claimed that he is writing a book about the NEP, which will be released by the Chief Minister soon.

"In that book, in Mathematics, we used to say that the Left Hand Side (LHS) is equal to the Right Hand Side (RHS). Hence proved. However, the union government has ignored this formula, and on the whole, education should be RSS".

School edu proposals

Rs 19 crore has been allocated for ‘THIRAN’ (Targeted Help for Improving Remediation and Academic Nurturing) initiative to enhance proficiency in Tamil, English and Mathematics among 13 lakh students enrolled in classes 6 to 8 in all government schools

Rs 4 crore has been proposed for training and play equipment to improve the physical and mental health of 46,000 differently abled students in government schools

Rs 13 crore has been marked to provide skill training to 12,000 vocational stream students in government higher secondary schools through Industrial Training Institutes and State Skill Centres

Rs 25 crore has been set aside to enhance the learning environment with new furniture for smart classrooms in 6,478 government primary schools

Rs 28 crore will be the cost to provide professional skill development training to 1.25 lakh teachers to enhance student learning outcomes

Government schools and teachers achieving a 100% pass rate in the 10th and 12th standard board examinations will be honoured with certificate of appreciation.

Government schools that achieve an increase in student enrollment of at minimum 50 will be awarded a certificate of appreciation.

13 new primary schools will be opened, four primary schools, 14 middle schools, and 20 high schools will be upgraded.

A seminar Hall will be set up at the Anna Centenary Library at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.