Despite e-pass dampener, myriad colours and shapes hog attention

COIMBATORE: Even as Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena inaugurated the prestigious 126th Annual Flower Show in Udhagamandalam, Ooty on Friday, less number of tourists owing to the newly brought-in e-pass system for the tourist destination was seen as a spoiler for the otherwise spectacular event this year.

Ooty’s annual show depicting its flora this year features a range of eye-catching floral replicas, at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG), including a replica of Disney World and Mickey Mouse made of one lakh carnations, for a total of 11 days.The cynosure of all eyes made all, especially kids, glue to the colourful designs and snap photos to make it a memory lasting years. Another major attraction at the show was the floral replica of the Nilgiri Mountain Train (NMR), which has been accorded UNESCO heritage status. It was made of one lakh carnations. The floral structures of honey bee, rabbit and pyramid gave a visual treat to tourists.

In addition, the flower show had a lineup of 60,000 pots, and 12 lakh flowering plants in 326 varieties adorning the sprawling garden. The show to be held for 11 days till May 20 is open from 7 am to 7 pm.

Given increasing tourist arrivals, over 600 cops have been deployed to regulate traffic, guide tourists and ensure law and order. As the crowd remained low as compared to the previous years, the tourists who made it through the e-pass system were able to spend hassle-free time in the garden.

After inaugurating the flower show, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said that 3.5 lakh tourists are expected to visit the flower show. He advised tourists not to approach middlemen.