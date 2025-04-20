Despite e-pass brake, Kodaikanal kicks in glorious start of season with 3-day holiday week-end rush

MADURAI: Rising mercury levels and a three-day holiday owing to Good Friday resurrected Kodaikanal to its heydays of tourism, with visitors thronging the popular hill station in Dindigul district.

With the beginning of this summer season, tourists were seeing hanging in hotspots such as the Twelve Mile road.

Many tourists from several parts of the State and neighbouring states are making their way up the hill to find respite from the hot summer. Good Friday on a weekend was a blessing for businesses dependent on tourism as it signalled the start of the peak tourism season for this year.

After schools were closed for summer vacations, stakeholders relying on the tourism industry were waiting for this day. Amid challenges such a e-pass system, many stakeholders of the tourism industry were worried over footfall this season, but have heaved a sigh of relief and welcomed the initiatives made by the District Collector for ensuring a tourism-friendly infrastructure.

Dindigul Collector S Saravanan told DT Next that traffic congestion usually remains a major problem during the peak season, but additional parking spaces have been created as per the High Court's directive.

A temporary parking lot has been set up, which is capable of accommodating 200 vehicles. The facility near the Kodaikanal bus stand is hugely beneficial for tourists coming in their own vehicles and private buses.

Normally, omnibuses contribute to traffic congestion because such vehicles occupy much space on roads. With the establishment of the temporary parking space, almost fifty omnibuses could be parked to solve the congestion.

The Collector told DT Next that the pay and park service has been introduced for car users to offset overflowing parking spaces in hotels. Whenever parking overflows, most hotel-goers park their vehicles on roads, causing traffic congestion, he said.

Further, the Collector said that with the active participation of Kodaikanal Municipality, a tourism-friendly atmosphere has been created. New roadside parking areas along Bryant Park and Coaker’s Walk, which are some of Kodaikanal’s top tourist attractions, were set up to improve access and traffic flow.

A new facility to allow over 200 vehicles to park alongside roads has also been made. As per directive, the e-pass system for tourism vehicles entering Kodaikanal has a limit of 4,000 vehicles on weekdays and 6,000 on weekends. But after registering for e-pass, only about 50 to 60 per cent of the vehicles were turning up. The Collector also added that more action plans were being formulated to further develop Kodaikanal.

Kodaikanal Hotel and Resort Owners Association president S Abdul Gani Raja said this season has begun with a huge inflow of tourists from Kerala.