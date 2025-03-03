Despite differences, VCK remains pillar of INDIA bloc, says Thiruma

MADURAI: Rejecting talks of rift with DMK, which is leading the INDIA bloc in the State, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said in Madurai on Monday that, though there are differences of opinion among allies, the party remains steadfast in the secular alliance.

Despite being an ally, the VCK stood with the people against the Vengaivayal case and other social concerns, he said, underscoring the role of his party in the formation of the secular alliance. He asserted that the party shoulders responsibility to maintain the alliance further.

Meanwhile, the Chidambaram MP led members of the legal fraternity to lodge a protest in front of the Madurai district court, urging the need to ensure social justice in judicial appointments.

Thirumavalavan said all should get equal opportunity in judicial appointments and appropriate representation for lawyers from all communities should be ensured, especially in the appointments of judges in the High Courts. He referred to the move to appoint twelve Judges in the High Court, but accused that there is bias leading to a preference of judges hailing from one specific community. Such discrimination is against tenets of social justice, the VCK chief said.

Further, he said the Bar Council had already convened a meeting and adopted a resolution against the move and sought social justice in all judicial appointments. In southern districts, there is no representation for those who belong to Piramalai Kallars, Arunthathiyars, Maravars and Adi Dravidars in the judicial appointments, he said. The Bar Council also took this issue through the Law Ministers of the State and the Union government, he said.