Despite CCTV proof, cops not acting on Gummidipoondi child abuse case: Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: BJP state unit president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday condemned the inaction of the State police in a case of sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl in Gummidipoondi.

“Despite having CCTV footage and identifying the suspect, the police have failed to act even five days after the incident,” he said in a social media post.

Accusing the police of bias and delay, the BJP legislative leader asked, “Will justice be served only when a DMK leader intervenes? Is law and order functioning only for show?” He further questioned CM Stalin’s silence, calling his public outreach “a hollow publicity exercise.”