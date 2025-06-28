Despite ban, rampant usage of egg mayo in TN prompts crackdown

CHENNAI: Despite the Tamil Nadu government's directive imposing a one-year ban on the sale and use of mayonnaise made from eggs, several restaurants in Chennai and suburban areas are reportedly continuing to use the product, prompting serious concerns from the Food Safety department.

Officials said that intelligence inputs and public complaints have revealed widespread usage of mayonnaise in various eateries, even after the official ban.

The condiment, often used in fast food and continental dishes, continues to appear on restaurant menus, violating the state's directive issued under food safety regulations.

To curb this practice, the Food Safety department has constituted special inspection squads. Each team comprises a food safety officer accompanied by two other members who will carry out surprise inspections at restaurants, cafes, and street food joints suspected of using egg-based mayonnaise.

Authorities have also instructed these teams to take stringent action against establishments found violating the ban. “If mayonnaise made from eggs is found being used or sold in any eatery, the food safety licence of that outlet will be immediately revoked, and monetary penalties will be imposed as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act,” the department said.

This enforcement drive comes amid growing public health concerns, as improper storage and handling of mayonnaise—particularly those containing raw eggs—could increase the risk of bacterial infections such as salmonella.

The state's food safety wing has urged consumers to be vigilant and report any violations. It has reiterated that the ban is aimed at safeguarding public health and has warned food business operators of strict consequences if the order is flouted.

Regular monitoring and intensified inspections are expected to continue in the coming weeks across Tamil Nadu.