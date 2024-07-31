Desilt canal to ensure free flow of water, seek Ariyalur ryots

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur farmers appealed to the district administration to desilt the inlet and outlet channels to ensure water reaches Kandirathitham lake to Sukkiran lake during the interaction meeting organised by the Collector on Tuesday.

Given the water release from the Mettur, the Ariyalur Collector P Rathinasamy organised a meeting with the representatives of farmers’ associations. He told them that the water was released from Mettur and the Chief Minister who ordered the release asked the farmers to utilise the water properly and also appealed to the farmers to store the water in the lakes in their respective locations.

While putting forth their demands, the farmers said that the Pullambadi canal is covered with vegetation and there is an immediate requirement for the removal of vegetation and desilt that could ensure the free flow of water from Kandirathitham lake to Sukkiran lake. The farmers also asked to desilt the entire inlet and outlet channels in the district, strengthen the banks of Kollidam river and ensure proper traffic movement.

The farmers also appealed for adequate stock of paddy seeds and fertilisers.

The Collector asked the water resource department officials to give priority to the desilt programmes. He also asked to engage the MGNREGS beneficiaries in desilt works and ensure the storage of water in the lakes that would also recharge the groundwater level.

The Collector appealed to the farmers not to send their cattle grazing into the waterbodies as the water level might increase at any time.