Deserted by mother, 10-year-old kills self in Pammal

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old boy died by suicide in Pammal on Saturday due to suspected depression over his mother deserting the family.

The boy was identified as Mariappan of Bangalore, who had visited his grandmother Rani’s house in Pammal for summer vacation. Police said Mariappan was the son of Rani’s elder son and was studying in class 4 in Bangalore. He was staying with Rani during summer vacation.

On Saturday, Rani returned from work and found Mariappan dead. The police, during the investigation, found that Mariappan’s mother left her family and married another man a few years ago.

After the incident, the boy was dejected and often stressed. Police suspect the boy might have taken the extreme step owing to depression because of the family issues.