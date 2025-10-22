Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin visits flood relief centres, reviews rain preparedness

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inspected flood relief and restoration works in various parts of Chennai after hearing public grievances through the Greater Chennai Corporation’s 1913 helpline.

He made surprise visits to several rain-affected areas, including Nungambakkam, to verify field response and instructed officials to expedite restoration and drainage works.

Earlier in the day, Udhayanidhi visited the Integral Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the Greater Chennai Corporation, where he reviewed complaints received from residents and the follow-up action taken by officials. He monitored real-time visuals displayed on LED screens showing traffic movement in 22 subways and the discharge of storm water through major canals and outfalls into the sea.

At the helpline desk, he personally attended calls from residents reporting civic issues and verified the response status. Acting on one such complaint, he immediately visited Jai Shankar Road in Nungambakkam, where stagnated rainwater had been cleared, and reviewed the restoration work. He directed officials to ensure continuous field monitoring and swift response to all complaints.

Later, Deputy CM inspected the Rs 30-crore Virugambakkam Canal restoration project and reviewed the progress in the Nerkundram stretch. He noted the improved water flow and interacted with engineers regarding measures taken to prevent flooding. He also visited Semmozhi Salai in Perungudi, the Medavakkam Junction where Metro Rail work is under way, and Bhagat Singh Street in Ward 191 to check the functioning of SWDs.

In the early hours of Wednesday, he also made an unannounced visit to flood relief centres in his Chepauk–Triplicane constituency. He inspected the community welfare centre on Venkatrangam Street, where a central kitchen and temporary shelter had been set up, and reviewed the basic amenities provided to those affected.

Later, at a meeting held at Anna Arivalayam, Udhayanidhi reviewed monsoon preparedness in the Greater Chennai, Avadi, and Tambaram corporations and the Poonamallee Municipality. Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, mayors, legislators, councillors, and party functionaries, participated in the meeting after public criticism over poor road conditions and incomplete SWD works.

The Deputy CM also highlighted the state’s preparedness to deal with rain-related challenges. “When I go for inspections, I see waterlogging in a few places due to continuous rainfall, but it drains within an hour. In some areas, people call me to visit their localities where water is stagnating. They’re not angry with me and speak to me with a smile, as they trust that their issues will be resolved. They call us because they want to get our government’s and CM’s attention so that their problems are addressed. We must prove to them that we stand with them during these rains,” he said.