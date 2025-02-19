Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates works for Jallikattu arena in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Kickstarting the works for the jallikattu arena in Sooriyur, Tiruchy, on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin assured that the construction will be completed by November this year to host the 2026 jallikattu event. Ministers KN Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and MP Tiruchy N Siva were also present.

At the Sooriyur event, he also highlighted that the State was particular about bringing a mini stadium to every district to encourage youth to pursue sports and Rs 3 crore was allocated in the 2023 budget for the same in Tiruchy.

As the district already houses a sports complex maintained by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, the plans for a mini stadium transformed into a jallikattu area to elevate the famous Sooriyur jallikattu event. Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also demanded the arena.

Udhayanidhi elaborated that the State has contributed Rs 2.5 crore for the five-acre sprawling stadium. The remaining Rs 50 lakh was derived from Poyyamozhi's MLA Local Area Development Fund. "The construction has been planned to be completed by November this year, and the next jallikattu event will be held in the new jallikattu arena," said Udhayanidhi.

The jallikattu stadium would have two arenas, each with the capacity to hold 400 spectators and features like vadivasal, compound walls, VIP lounge, and dressing room, among other amenities.

Replying to a query on inadequate fund allocation by the Centre, Udhayanidhi said a discussion on the meeting of youth wing organisers would be held to decide about the protest in consultation with the CM.