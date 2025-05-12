Deputy CM Udhayanidhi inaugurates Kalaignar centenary arch in Taramani

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday inaugurated the Kalaignar Centenary arch and bust of Kalaignar at the office of Tamilarasu monthly magazine of the state government in Taramani in the city.

The centenary arch and bust of Kalaignar was developed at a cost of Rs 25 lakhs at the office of Tamilarasu magazine, which was launched by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 1970.

The magazine which compiles the welfare schemes and achievements of the state government.

The centenary structures were inaugurated in commemoration of the 55th anniversary of the magazine, which also brought out a special edition of the various announcements made by the Chief Minister under rule 110 in the State Assembly.

During its half a century of existence, the magazine has also brought out special editions profiling the contribution of freedom fighters and renowned Tamil scholars to the language.

In the last four years alone, Tamilarasu published 50 special editions and 19 special magazines, which were released by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

On May 17 2023, deputy CM Udhayanidhi presented the magazine to the 1,00,001st subscriber at Anna Centenary Library to mark the milestone of the magazine reaching one lakh subscribers.

A special photo exhibition chronicling the journey of the magazine during the last 55 years was also organised.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi also visited the Tamilarasu press and inspected the machinery, and inquired about their functioning.

State information and publicity minister MP Saminathan, Chennai Mayor R Priya and others took part in the function.